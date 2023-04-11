Police: Oxon Hill daycare worker confessed to assaulting two children, videotaping mistreatment

A Prince George's County, Maryland, police detective said 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell confessed to assaulting two young children at an Oxon Hill daycare, and recording video of the mistreatment.

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police detective said 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell confessed to assaulting two young children at an Oxon Hill daycare and recording video of the mistreatment.

Greenwell is being without bond, after a Monday hearing, in district court. She was arrested on April 8, and is charged with two felony counts of second degree child abuse and two misdemeanor counts of second degree assault.

In charging documents, police said three videos show Greenwell kicking a chair out from under a four year old: “Victim 1 can be seen with a pained expression on his face because of the fall.”

Another video “depicts the Defendant kicking Victim 2 multiple times in an attempt to get her off of the bed.” A third video shows Greenwell “picking Victim 2 up and throwing her down onto the ground.”

According to the arrest warrant, investigators spoke with the director of The Oxon Hill Early Learning Center, who confirmed that Greenwell was the employee depicted in the video, and that she working in her capacity as a care provider on April 5, which is listed in court records as the date of the assaults.

When contacted by investigators, Greenwell voluntarily came to the Special Crimes Division, Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit for an interview. At the station, she was read her Miranda rights and waived her right to counsel, and “provided a statement confessing to the assaults.”

Greenwell is next due in court on May 8 for a preliminary hearing.