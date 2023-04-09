Police: 1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Officers in Prince George's County, Maryland, have started investigating the murder of a man in the Greater Landover area.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds outside the residential area. The man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

FATAL SHOOTING: Officers are on the scene in the 2600 blk of Kent Village Dr. Prelim: At approx. 11:10pm officers responded for a shooting. Once on scene they located an adult male outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/XqNyDTaq6a — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 9, 2023

This is a developing story.