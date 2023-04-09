EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Police: 1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 9, 2023, 1:32 AM

Officers in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have started investigating the murder of a man in the Greater Landover area.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds outside the residential area. The man died at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to call PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

