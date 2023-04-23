Live Radio
How kids can learn to swim, or become a lifeguard for free in Prince George’s Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 23, 2023, 7:30 AM

Kids in Prince George’s County, Maryland, can apply for a chance to learn how to swim or to train to become a junior lifeguard for free.

The Aquatics for All scholarship competition, through Prince George’s County’s Department of Parks and Recreation, is meant to increase access to swim camps for those first timers between 6 and 12 years of age or potential junior lifeguards between 11 and 14.

Scholarships cover the entire cost of a swim camp session for selected students — before or after care isn’t included.

Students can fill out the camp scholarship application online for a chance to attend one of five available camps. The deadline to apply is May 5.

Those ages 6-12 who want to attend a swim camp have to submit a drawing, and a 1-2 sentence description of the drawing, that shows contest judges “Why I want to learn to swim and attend camp.”

  • Dunk’n Dive Sports Camp at Allentown Splash, Tennis & Fitness Park, July 24 – Aug. 4
  • Dunk’n Dive Sports Camp at Allentown Splash, Tennis & Fitness Park, Aug. 7 – Aug. 18
  • Swim and Fitness Camp at Fairland Sports and Aquatics Complex, July 24 – Aug. 4
  • Swim Camp at Ellen E. Linson Splash Park, July 10 – July 21

Junior Lifeguard Camp applicants between 11 and 14 need to complete a 250 word essay that shows judges, “Why I am interested in being a Lifeguard.” Selected participants will get the chance to attend Junior Lifeguard Camp at Allentown Splash, Tennis & Fitness Park this summer (June 26 – 30).

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com.

