Joint Base Andrews on lockdown following report of active shooter

March 30, 2023, 3:13 PM

Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is on lockdown after an armed person has been reported near base housing.

The base posted on its Facebook page to stay away from base housing and said lockdown procedures have been initiated.

The person carrying an AR-15 style rifle with no orange tip is described as a male wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts.

The base is asking people on site to call 911 if they see anyone moving around to be connected with Base Law enforcement.

“Security Forces, foot and mobile patrols are out looking for the suspect,” the base said in an update.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

