Prince George’s Co. program looks to boost Latino-owned small businesses

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 24, 2023, 11:42 AM

Prince George’s County has the second-largest number of Hispanic-owned businesses in Maryland. Now, there’s a new program to help them succeed.

It’s called the Latino Business Accelerator Program, and 25 Latino-owned businesses will be selected to take part.

Sponsored by the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation and M&T Bank, the business owners will go through a seven-week program to learn skills on business planning, establishing credit, managing bank accounts, marketing, branding and licensing.

Sessions will be held entirely in Spanish. There is also a competition at the end of the course, where one business will walk away with a $5,000 prize.

Business owners can apply to take part on the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation website.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

