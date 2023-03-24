Prince George’s Co. program looks to boost Latino-owned small businesses

Prince George’s County has the second-largest number of Hispanic-owned businesses in Maryland. The Latino Business Accelerator Program aims to help them.

Prince George’s County has the second-largest number of Hispanic-owned businesses in Maryland. Now, there’s a new program to help them succeed.

It’s called the Latino Business Accelerator Program, and 25 Latino-owned businesses will be selected to take part.

Sponsored by the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation and M&T Bank, the business owners will go through a seven-week program to learn skills on business planning, establishing credit, managing bank accounts, marketing, branding and licensing.

Sessions will be held entirely in Spanish. There is also a competition at the end of the course, where one business will walk away with a $5,000 prize.

Business owners can apply to take part on the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation website.