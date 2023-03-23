Woman carjacked at gunpoint near the Mall at Prince George’s

A woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint Thursday morning, in a brazen car jacking in Hyattsville, Maryland.

It happened near the Mall at Prince George’s in the 3500 block of East-West Highway.

Hyattsville Chief of Police Jarod Towers said a woman was arriving for work at the T-J Maxx store at about 6 a.m., when her car was surrounded by four other cars.

“Imagine being a woman going to work just before 6 o’clock in the morning, it’s not even sunlight out, and being surrounded by four vehicles and having a weapon pointed in your face, demanding your vehicle,” Towers said.

The car that was taken was a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 2DT5949. The woman was not hurt.

Police have a description of the vehicles involved: A white Chevy Impala, a silver Toyota SUV, a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra sedan and a black Ford SUV.

The man who pointed the gun, which may have been a shotgun or pistol with a silencer, is described as Black and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time of the carjacking.

“This is terrible,” Towers said. “Our community should be upset. This is something we’re really focused on. We’re allocating resources up to the area.”