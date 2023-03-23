MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Woman carjacked at gunpoint…

Woman carjacked at gunpoint near the Mall at Prince George’s

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 23, 2023, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint Thursday morning, in a brazen car jacking in Hyattsville, Maryland.

It happened near the Mall at Prince George’s in the 3500 block of East-West Highway.

Hyattsville Chief of Police Jarod Towers said a woman was arriving for work at the T-J Maxx store at about 6 a.m., when her car was surrounded by four other cars.

“Imagine being a woman going to work just before 6 o’clock in the morning, it’s not even sunlight out, and being surrounded by four vehicles and having a weapon pointed in your face, demanding your vehicle,” Towers said.

The car that was taken was a 2016 silver Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 2DT5949. The woman was not hurt.

Police have a description of the vehicles involved: A white Chevy Impala, a silver Toyota SUV, a dark-colored Hyundai Elantra sedan and a black Ford SUV.

The man who pointed the gun, which may have been a shotgun or pistol with a silencer, is described as Black and about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants at the time of the carjacking.

“This is terrible,” Towers said. “Our community should be upset. This is something we’re really focused on. We’re allocating resources up to the area.”

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up