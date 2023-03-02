2 hospitalized after shooting near Suitland High School

Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, blocks away from Suitland High School.

Two people have been hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, blocks away from Suitland High School.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Brooks Drive near Pennsylvania Avenue in Suitland, police said.

A man and a woman were shot, but no students were injured.

The man ran into Suitland High School for help, and was later taken to a hospital. He’s expected to be OK.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Nobody at the school was involved in the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been made, and there aren’t any suspects.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.