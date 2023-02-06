Intruder apprehended at Joint Base Andrews

An intruder got in the housing area at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland, and a resident shot their gun Monday morning.

It happened on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Security forces arrived and apprehended the man, who was not authorized to be there, according to a statement from the base.

A resident of the base discharged a firearm, but there were no injuries or property damage reported, the Air Force said.

Law enforcement is investigating what happened.

It’s not the first time that the base has dealt with an intruder, The Associated Press reported. In February 2021, a man breached security and eventually climbed into a C-40, which is the military’s 737-equivalent aircraft used to fly government officials.

In that event, an inspector general’s investigation found three security failings. Firstly, the gate security guard who let the man onto the base even though he didn’t have credentials to gain access. The man was able to walk onto the flight line by slipping through a fence. Lastly, he walked on and off the parked airplane without a required badge and wasn’t questioned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.