Prince George's County, MD News » 1 killed in Riverdale shooting

1 killed in Riverdale shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 20, 2023, 3:07 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting death of a man in Riverdale Sunday night.

Officers were called to a reported shooting on Riverdale Road near Veterans Parkway at around 8:10 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, officers said they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Tyrone McKinney, 40, of Riverdale.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, police said.

Investigators are still working to identify suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Prince George’s Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

