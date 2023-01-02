Police ID victims in Prince George’s County’s 1st death investigation of the year

Police have identified the two victims in Prince George's County's first death investigation of the year.

Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42, were found with fatal injuries around 6 a.m. on Sunday on the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton. Prince George’s County police said the two were in a relationship.

The medical examiner’s office said that Duncan died from gunshot wounds, while Moore died from a stab wound.

Two other people — one juvenile and one adult — have gunshot wounds that are not life-threatening, and they remain hospitalized and in “stable condition,” a police news release said.

All four victims are known to each other and were home at the time, police said.

Police are still investigating what happened and why.

“As is standard, we are working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges would be appropriate. Preliminarily, we are looking into the possibility that this was a self-defense or defense of others case,” news release said.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.