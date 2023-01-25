Live Radio
$25K reward for information after man’s body found in Prince George’s Co. woods

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

January 25, 2023, 1:34 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a man was found shot to death in a wooded area Tuesday morning — and now they’re offering a $25,000 reward for more information.

The body of 30-year-old Steven Prescott Sollers was found in a wooded area within the 7700 block of Finns Lane, off Annapolis Road, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release Wednesday. His body had gunshot wounds.

Officers had been called to Finns Lane for a welfare check.

Detectives are still working to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting, as well as a motive. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

