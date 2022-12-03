3 injured in Suitland Parkway crash, road’s 39th collision this year

U.S. Park Police are investigating a serious, multi-car crash on Suitland Parkway that sent three people to the hospital Monday morning. It is the 39th crash recorded by the WTOP Traffic Center along the road this year.

The crash happened at around 11 a.m. on Suitland Parkway near the intersection of Naylor Road and Branch Avenue.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said three adults were taken to the hospital. At least one person had life-threatening injuries following the crash but all three are listed stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Park Police said this was a five-car crash, with one of the drivers fleeing the scene on foot. The preliminary investigation shows that the driver who ran was involved in a carjacking.

WTOP’s Dave Dildine noted that the crash is just one of many recorded since the beginning of 2022.

“WTOP Traffic Center records indicate that at least 39 crashes have occurred on Suitland Parkway near Branch Avenue and Naylor Road since the beginning of the year,” Dildine said. “A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the parkway at Naylor Road in early April.”

The department asked anyone with information to contact 202-610-7500 or leave a tip at 202-379–4877. A map of the crash location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.