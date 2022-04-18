RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Park Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Southeast DC

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 18, 2022, 1:21 AM

U.S. Park Police officers say that a man has died after a hit-and-run along Suitland Parkway.

Officers say that they responded at roughly 3:30 a.m. to a reported hit and run along the parkway in the area of Naylor Road.

A spokesperson for the Park Police told WTOP that an adult male was dead at the scene.

The crash investigation caused a shutdown along Suitland Parkway, with westbound traffic diverted to Branch Avenue and eastbound drivers to Alabama Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to send tips to the USPP tip line by emailing USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Crime News | Local News | Washington, DC News

