Park Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Southeast DC

U.S. Park Police officers say that a man has died after a hit-and-run along Suitland Parkway.

U.S. Park Police officers say that a man has died after a hit-and-run along Suitland Parkway.

Officers say that they responded at roughly 3:30 a.m. to a reported hit and run along the parkway in the area of Naylor Road.

A spokesperson for the Park Police told WTOP that an adult male was dead at the scene.

The crash investigation caused a shutdown along Suitland Parkway, with westbound traffic diverted to Branch Avenue and eastbound drivers to Alabama Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to send tips to the USPP tip line by emailing USPP_tipline@nps.gov.