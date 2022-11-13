ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Tree damages apartment, displaces residents in Prince George’s Co.

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

November 13, 2022, 8:50 PM

A tree fell into an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, leaving some without a home on a chilly Sunday morning.

The tree damaged the apartment around 11 a.m. on the 13100 block of Larchmont Road, the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

Responders said they saw a tree had fallen into the apartment building when they arrived. No one was injured, fire officials said.

Although it’s unclear how many people were in the building when it happened, fire and EMS evacuated the building.

Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management was also on the scene helping residents who were displaced.

It’s unclear how many were without a home.

