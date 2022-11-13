Tree damages apartment, displaces residents in Prince George’s Co.

A tree fell into an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, leaving some without a home on a chilly Sunday morning.
The tree damaged the apartment around 11 a.m. on the 13100 block of Larchmont Road, the Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.
Responders said they saw a tree had fallen into the apartment building when they arrived. No one was injured, fire officials said.
Although it’s unclear how many people were in the building when it happened, fire and EMS evacuated the building.
Prince George’s County Office of Emergency Management was also on the scene helping residents who were displaced.
It’s unclear how many were without a home.
Approx 11:13am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 13100 block of Larchmont Rd in Laurel for a collapse investigation. On scene crews found a tree into a multi-family dwelling. Building has been evacuated, searches negative, no injuries to report.
— Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) November 13, 2022