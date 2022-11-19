Prince George’s Co. Public Schools to send out letters detailing boundary plan

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland plans to provide more details about its new boundary initiative next week.

Letters will be sent out Monday to 8,300 families across the county, laying out changes to school assignments as the county tries to make room for its growing student body. The changes are part of the comprehensive school boundary plan.

Kids will have the option to stay at their current schools if they’re in fifth or eighth grade. Families will have to provide transportation. School officials plan to share details about the application process for students interested in staying at their current in 2023.

This comes after parents, whose kids attend Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie, shared their concerns about their kids adjusting to overcrowded schools such as Northview Elementary School and Perrywood Elementary School. Others were concerned that the potential closing of Pointer Ridge, would increase anxiety in those students whose schooling was affected by the pandemic.

The district said the changes will help the district reduce the number of temporary classrooms and allow for more kids to attend pre-kindergarten. The consolidation of Concord and Pointer Ridge Elementary schools has been delayed until the fall of 2024.