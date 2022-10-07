‘Prince George’s Goes Pink’ in fight against breast cancer includes month of Maryland events

The Prince George's Goes Pink campaign, announced Friday, envisions a county without breast cancer — made possible through education, awareness and prevention.

“We are so proud to officially launch our Prince George’s Goes Pink initiative because breast cancer is a disease that has impacted far too many county residents personally, including my own family,” Alsobrooks said referring to her mother Patricia, a 13-year survivor.

“Prince George’s County has the highest mortality rate of breast cancer in the state of Maryland. This is an alarming statistic, and something that we must work together to change,” she said. “That’s why we are making a concerted effort this year to bring greater awareness and education to breast cancer this month because it will ultimately help us save lives.”

Also at the event, Dr. Regina Hampton, medical director of the breast center at Doctors Hospital, emphasized the disproportionate impact breast cancer has on African Americans and women of color.

“Breast cancer is unique, especially when we talk about African American women, because we get breast cancer at younger ages,” Hampton said. “And we tend to get a more aggressive form of breast cancer called triple negative breast cancer.” Hampton said.

Hampton is on the Prince George’s Goes Pink champion committee and is a co-founder of Cherry Blossom Intimates, where she puts to use her skills as the only physician-certified mastectomy fitter in the United States.

A Certified Mastectomy Fitter is specifically-educated and trained in the provision of breast prostheses and post-mastectomy services.

“We (Cherry Blossom Intimates) are the only lingerie boutique in the DMV that supports breast cancer survivors and provides custom-colored prosthetics and post-surgical items for breast cancer survivors,” Hampton said. “We recognize that breast cancer patients come in all shapes, sizes and skin tones, and we are proud to support patients and survivors throughout the county.”

Addressing survivors and people currently fighting the disease, Alsobrooks said their determination is inspiring, and they have the county’s love and support.

“We not only want to raise awareness and education, but we also want to lift spirits. No one should have to fight this battle alone,” she said. “Team Prince George’s is going pink in solidarity with you, and providing strength for your fight.”

Prince George’s Goes Pink will hold free events and activities over the coming weeks, both live and virtual.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Hope Connections for Cancer Support Health Fair

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tanger Outlets

6800 Oxon Hill Road

National Harbor, Maryland

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Latino Community Goes Pink – Hosted by Nueva Vida (Virtual)

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

*Once registered, participants will receive the Zoom link to join the scheduled event.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Pink Day of Education – Hosted by Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Brem Foundation

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

High Point High School

3601 Powder Mill Road

Beltsville, Maryland

Friday, Oct. 14

Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center Pink Ribbon Rally and Health Fair

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center

8118 Good Luck Road

Lanham, Maryland

Saturday, Oct. 15

Pink Yoga Wellness: Shabaach Yoga

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Kentland Community Center

2413 Pinebrook Ave.

Landover, Maryland

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Quantum Leap Health Education Day – What’s New in Clinical Trials for the Black Community? (Virtual)

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

*Once registered, participants will receive the Zoom link to join the scheduled event.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Pink Day of Education – Hosted by Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Brem Foundation

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Charles Herbert Flowers High School

10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road

Springdale, Maryland

Thursday, Oct. 20

Edith P. Wright Breast Cancer Foundation Health Fair

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ebenezer AME Church

7707 Allentown Road

Fort Washington, Maryland

Sunday, Oct. 23

Edith P. Wright Breast Cancer Foundation Health Fair

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Matthews Episcopal Church

5901 36th Ave.

Hyattsville, Maryland

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Mental Health Awareness – Hosted by Transitions Wellness (Virtual)

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

*Once registered, participants will receive the Zoom link to join the scheduled event.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Pink Day of Education – Hosted by Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Brem Foundation

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Oxon Hill High School

6701 Leyte Drive

Oxon Hill, Maryland

Thursday, October 27, 2022

African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association (AWCAA) at University of Maryland Education Day

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

8955 Edmonston Road

Greenbelt, Maryland