A Prince George’s County, Maryland, man has been charged with fatally stabbing his adult stepson.

Jamie Porras, 68, of Upper Marlboro is charged with both first- and second-degree murder in the killing of 53-year-old Kelly McClary.

Police were called to a home on Queen Anne Bridge Road in the unincorporated area of Upper Marlboro at about 7:10 a.m. last Friday for a death investigation. At the home, police found McClary with what appeared to be blunt force trauma and stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not say how they identified Porras as the suspect. Porras fled the scene after the stabbing, they said, and was found at another location.

He is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.