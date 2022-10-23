Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary

A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George's County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community.

The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in the county.

From games to food trucks and live performances, Bladensburg pulled out all the stops to celebrate.

“To have this opportunity to celebrate all pieces of our community, all elements, no matter where you migrated from we’re here as one family,” said Mayor Takisha James, speaking with NBC4.

The event wrapped up with fireworks and a cannon.

For those interested in bit of history, folks from Bladensburg are proud to call themselves “Bladensburgers.”