1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

October 9, 2022, 9:17 AM

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.

Twenty-one people from the three-story apartment complex were displaced from the fire. One adult was removed from the fire and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson told WTOP.

Fire officials said crews arrived to find smoke pouring out of the apartment’s second floor.

Firefighters are still working to figure out what caused the blaze.

See a map of the location of the fire below:

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

