1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George's County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.

Twenty-one people from the three-story apartment complex were displaced from the fire. One adult was removed from the fire and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson told WTOP.

Fire officials said crews arrived to find smoke pouring out of the apartment’s second floor.

Firefighters are still working to figure out what caused the blaze.

See a map of the location of the fire below: