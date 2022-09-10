Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Tiafoe fans come together to watch Maryland-native take on US Open

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 10, 2022, 7:20 AM

Dozens of Frances Tiafoe’s fans turned out in College Park to watch the Maryland-native play in the U.S. Open on Friday night.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The Junior Tennis Champions Center — where Tiafoe learned the game — sponsored the watch-party.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
Tiafoe, who’s ranked 26, eventually lost to No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
While Tiafoe has fallen short on dreams of making it to the finals, fans are showing him lots of love.

The Junior Tennis Champions Center — where Tiafoe learned the game — sponsored the watch-party, which was held near campus.

“I know JTCC is proud of him, win or lose he did what he had to do,” Sydney Wright, a member of the organization said.

Komi Oliver Akli, one of his former coaches, said this is just the beginning for Tiafoe.

Tiafoe’s parents emigrated to the U.S. from Sierra Leone during its civil war in the 1990s. His mother worked two jobs. And his father helped build the JTCC.

Growing up, the Hyattsville-native would spent lots of time there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

