Prince George’s Co. police release video, make arrest in Capitol Heights murder case

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 4, 2022, 8:35 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, made an arrest Thursday in the recent murder of Stanley Ramey, but officers say they don’t think he was the intended target.

Now, they’re hoping to talk to the people inside a red car who may have been targeted by the suspect or who could know more about the shooting.

Last week, police arrested Trevon Cox, 20, of Clinton and charged him with second degree murder and other charges related to the August shooting that killed Ramey, a 28-year-old from District Heights.

On Aug. 17, patrol officers responded to a shooting on Rochelle Avenue in District Heights, where they discovered Ramey unresponsive in an apartment complex parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that Ramey was not the intended target of this shooting.

Investigators released a video Friday of a red car believed to be the intended target of the shooting, and are looking to speak with the driver or occupants of this car.


Watch video of the car from police.

Cox is currently being held without bond, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information relevant to this investigation call 301-516-2512. Those with information wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

