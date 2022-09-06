Prince George’s Co. police ID 2 men killed in separate shootings over Labor Day weekend

Police in Prince George's County have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified two men shot and killed over the Labor Day weekend and are offering $25,000 for information in each case.

On Sunday night, officers with the Bladensburg police were called to the 4200 block of 58th Avenue, jus west of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. They found Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg, in an apartment stairwell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ellis died at the scene.

Police said they do not believe it was a random shooting but are still working to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive.

A few hours later, Prince George’s County officers were called to the 7700 block of 23rd Avenue, in Hyattsville, for a shooting near a convenience store.

Roberto Santos-Melendez, of Hyattsville, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify any suspects and a motive.

Anyone with more information about either shooting is asked to call detectives at (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or provide a tip online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

The shootings are the two latest incidents of deadly gun violence in the county, which recorded a record 24 homicides in August.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, several people were shot, including D.C. teen De’Andre Johnson, who was killed in a convenience store shooting, and a 1-year-old girl who was wounded in another shooting inside an apartment in Glenn Dale.

Overall, homicides are down 15% in Prince George’s County compared to this point last year, but officials say they are concerned about a rise in juvenile crime and crimes by repeat offenders.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday police would start enforcing a youth curfew requiring people under 17 to be off the streets after 10 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends.