Police: 1-year-old girl shot in Prince George’s Co.

Police said a 1-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon inside of an apartment building in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers found a one-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

At a news conference, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said detectives remained on the scene Saturday evening and occupants of the home, and other residents of the building, are cooperating with the investigation.

Aziz said police do not believe this was a random act and there is no threat to the public. A shooter or suspect has not been named at this time.

Aziz said there were three people in the home when the shooting took place, and “once we get information from those adults, then we’ll be able to properly put these pieces together to find out what actually occurred in the incident.”

As crime continues to spike, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and police chief Aziz are scheduled to give a press conference Monday to address the issue.

“I think more information will be coming out tomorrow about what our actions will be,” Aziz said. “The violence that we’re seeing in our community should not be tolerated and the we have to have accountability from parents. We have to have accountability in the system. We have to have all of our cogs and wheels working together.”