Prince George’s Co. officer indicted on theft, misconduct charges

A Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of theft and misconduct in office.

According to Prince George’s County police, Cpl. Travis Fowble has been investigated for “unauthorized activities” while on duty since 2018. Online case records show his charge for theft or theft scheme of at least $1,500, but less than $25,000 has been listed as a felony.

He was suspended without pay after the indictment, and his police powers were initially suspended in February, police said.

Fowble, whose residence is listed in Landover, joined the police department in 1998 and was recently assigned the Bureau of Investigation and Forensic Science.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 14.

WTOP reached out to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for comment.