Prince George’s Co. man charged with murder of elderly man

Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, who was charged with assaulting an elderly man named Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, of Beltsville, in June, was charged for his murder on Thursday.

A man charged with assaulting an elderly man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was charged with murder on Thursday.

Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, was initially charged with first- and second-degree assault along with reckless endangerment of Johnny Lee Shepard, 87, of Beltsville, who died from his injuries on July 28.

The medical examiner determined Shepard’s cause of death was a result of blunt force head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to Prince George’s County police, officers were informed about an assault in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road on June 2 at around 7:30 p.m.

In their initial investigation, police revealed Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville, accused Shepard of damaging her car door in the parking lot. Then, she called Wright, who is in a relationship with her.

A surveillance video showed Wright punching and stomping Shepard numerous times.

Wright and Felder were charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as the solicitation of assault in the second degree after police arrested them inside a hotel in Howard County.