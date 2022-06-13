RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Prince George’s Co. police arrest 2 in attack on elderly man

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 2:38 PM

Two suspects were arrested Friday for what police said was their role in assaulting an elderly man in Beltsville, Maryland, earlier this month.

The Prince George’s County police said Monday the two arrested suspects are Julias Wright, 25, of Fort Washington, and Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville.

Wright was charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment. Felder was charged with first- and second-degree assault as well as the solicitation of assault in the second degree.

The suspects — who are in a relationship — were found at a Howard County hotel Friday, police said.

Authorities said that the victim, a man in his 80s, remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The charges stem from an argument between Felder and the victim on June 2.

Preliminarily, police said that Felder accused the victim of damaging her car door in a parking lot.

She then called Wright, who began punching and then stomping on the victim upon arriving. The assault was captured by a surveillance camera.

Editor’s note: Some readers may find the video below upsetting.

