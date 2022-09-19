Remembering the Queen: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates | Bidens pay respects to Queen | Queen prepared transition to Charles | Photos from London
Man convicted in deadly Popeyes stabbing sentenced to 22 years

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 19, 2022, 11:43 AM

The Maryland man convicted of a fatal stabbing at an Oxon Hill Popeyes restaurant in 2019 was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison.

Ricoh McClaine, 32, was convicted in April of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Kevin Davis.

The Nov. 4, 2019, stabbing drew national news coverage after police said it was sparked by an argument over cutting in line to order one of the fast food chain’s popular chicken sandwiches that had recently been put back on the menu.

Police said Davis apparently cut in line at the restaurant on Livingston Road, in Oxon Hill, leading to an argument that spilled outside the restaurant, where McClaine stabbed Davis.

“Deadly violence erupted in 15 seconds,” the police chief at the time described the scene.

Davis was rushed to a hospital, where he died. McClaine fled the restaurant and was arrested 10 days later.

McClaine was indicted in December 2019 on charges of common-law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

None of the 22-year sentence was suspended; McClaine will be eligible for parole after 11 years.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

