Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » How Prince George's Co.…

How Prince George’s Co. plans to enforce the curfew beginning Friday night

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

September 9, 2022, 12:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When the clock strikes midnight, kids 16 and under better be at home, say leaders in Prince George’s County, where stricter enforcement of a curfew is about to be implemented.

The county plans to take a gentle approach to violations to start. Initially, someone found in violation of the curfew will be reminded about it – “educated,” as a statement from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks described it – and sent home.

If that kid is found in violation again, police will remain with them for up to two hours waiting for their parents come pick them up. After that, the child will be transferred to the Department of Social Services.

Initial violations will also come with a warning, followed by subsequent fines. The second violation starts with a $50 fine. Then it escalates to $100 and then $250 for any violations after that. Both parents and businesses who ignore the curfew can be fined if found in violation.

There are exceptions for those out with their parents, or on an errand for their parents. Someone going to or from work, or directly home from a school or religious event or entertainment events such as movies or sporting events, is also given some grace.

Someone exercising their First Amendment rights is also excused.

In her statement, Alsobrooks said the curfew won’t end the violence, but will serve as another law enforcement tool.

Stricter enforcement will run for the next 30 days. Kids 16 and under have to be inside run from midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends, and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up