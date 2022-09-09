How Prince George’s Co. plans to enforce the curfew beginning Friday night

When the clock strikes midnight, kids 16 and under better be at home, say leaders in Prince George’s County, where stricter enforcement of a curfew is about to be implemented.

The county plans to take a gentle approach to violations to start. Initially, someone found in violation of the curfew will be reminded about it – “educated,” as a statement from County Executive Angela Alsobrooks described it – and sent home.

If that kid is found in violation again, police will remain with them for up to two hours waiting for their parents come pick them up. After that, the child will be transferred to the Department of Social Services.

Initial violations will also come with a warning, followed by subsequent fines. The second violation starts with a $50 fine. Then it escalates to $100 and then $250 for any violations after that. Both parents and businesses who ignore the curfew can be fined if found in violation.

There are exceptions for those out with their parents, or on an errand for their parents. Someone going to or from work, or directly home from a school or religious event or entertainment events such as movies or sporting events, is also given some grace.

Someone exercising their First Amendment rights is also excused.

In her statement, Alsobrooks said the curfew won’t end the violence, but will serve as another law enforcement tool.

Stricter enforcement will run for the next 30 days. Kids 16 and under have to be inside run from midnight to 5 a.m. on weekends, and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.