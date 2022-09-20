DC man charged in multiple sexual assaults in Prince George’s Co.

A D.C. man suspected of rape and multiple attempted rapes in the same apartment building in District Heights, Maryland, as well as assault and robbery at a nearby mall, has been arrested and charged.

Prince George’s County police said in a news release on Monday that 36-year-old Sean Lorenzo Tolbert of D.C. was allegedly involved in two alleged sexual assaults incidents all occurring in the same apartment complex on the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane in District Heights.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 16 at around 11:45 p.m. According to police, a woman began entering her apartment when Tolbert allegedly approached her with a gun and forced her inside.

After sexually assaulting the victim, he fled the area. Police said the woman and Tolbert did not know one another.

As police investigators canvassed the area the following morning, other officers were called in for two separate reports at the same complex.

One woman told police she had met Tolbert the previous night and, after confronting him on allegedly stealing items from her apartment, he attempted to sexually assault her. The woman told police he fled after she called 911.

As investigators were taking information on the second victim’s account, a third woman in the building told police the suspect had pulled a gun on her and unsuccessfully tried to force his way into her apartment. Tolbert reportedly ran away after she yelled, police said.

While Prince George’s County officers were interviewing the third woman, a 911 call came in that an armed man was in the vicinity. Patrol officers located Tolbert and, after a brief pursuit, apprehended him. A loaded gun was found at the scene, according to police.

Police also believe that Tolbert is the suspect in a series of crimes at a shopping mall in the 3300 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville a few days earlier.

On Sept. 13, police say Tolbert had “inappropriately touched” six women at the mall and attempted to rob a store at gunpoint.

Police later identified him as their primary suspect for the mall incidents.

In all, police say current charges against Tolbert include first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, first-degree assault, gun charges, robbery, theft and additional charges.

He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status, police said.

Anyone with information related to these crimes, or the suspect, is asked to call Prince George’s County police’s Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.