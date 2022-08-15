A UPS driver was shot Monday morning in Suitland, Maryland, the sixth shooting since Friday night in Prince George’s County.

A UPS driver was shot Monday morning in Suitland, Maryland, the sixth shooting since Friday night in Prince George’s County.

According to police, the delivery driver was shot around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road, just south of Suitland Parkway. He drove to a convenience store just north of the parkway to get help and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

That incident came after five deadly shootings since Friday in the county, the police said.

The first was on Seat Pleasant Drive at about 8:45 p.m. Friday. Antonio Parker Jr., 16, was killed.

There were also two deadly shootings in the Upper Marlboro area — one at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday along William Beans Road, in which Kavon Glover, 29, of D.C., was killed; the other around 8 p.m. Sunday night on Tway Blade Court in the Marlton area.

A man was shot and killed on Saint Barnabas Road, in Temple Hills, just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

And another person was shot and killed early Sunday in Seat Pleasant, less than a mile from Friday night’s deadly shooting.

No arrests have been announced yet.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement, “The gun violence that took the lives of several individuals over the weekend, simply put, is devastating. It is heartbreaking to this community and loved ones of those lost senselessly to violence.”

She cited her office’s 98% conviction rate on homicides last year and said, “I want to assure the families of victims and the community at large that we continue to prioritize these cases and our team works diligently to support the families involved in these tragedies.”

Braveboy added, “My office’s record is very clear; if you take someone’s life you will not get away with it. You will be prosecuted; you will be held accountable and you will face severe consequences.”