Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

Prince George's County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive in Clinton.

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday.

The man who was driving the car died at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

An investigation into the collision is still underway.

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online or call 1-866-411-TIPS.