WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Single-car crash in Md.…

Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

August 15, 2022, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday.

Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive.

The man who was driving the car died at the scene.

A woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

An investigation into the collision is still underway.

Anyone who might have information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online or call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

juan herrera

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

Trust in government continues to decline

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up