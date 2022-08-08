WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Prince George’s Co. to host monkeypox town hall

Anna-Lysa Gayle | AnnaLysa.Gayle@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 12:32 AM

This week, Prince George’s County’s Health Department will host a virtual town hall on monkeypox.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday evening, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Health officer Dr. Ernest Carter will sit alongside a panel of experts as he educates the community about the virus that was declared a public health emergency on Thursday.

The meeting comes after more than 180 cases were reported in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone interested in participating in the town hall can register online.

