Kids learn biking, walking safety in Largo ‘traffic garden’

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

August 23, 2022, 10:25 PM

An officer leads children through the Vision Zero pledge in Largo, Maryland. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
An officer leads children through the Vision Zero pledge in Largo, Maryland.

WTOP/Dick Uliano
Before returning to school, kids in Prince George’s County got a training lesson in walking and biking safety at a so-called “traffic garden” outside Perrywood Elementary School in Largo, Maryland.

The playground-sized illustrated layout of roads and pedestrian crosswalks provides a walkable area where kids can learn important safety measures. It was provided as part of the county’s Vision Zero program.

“Walk on the sidewalks and cross at intersections. Be seen, be alert and be safe always when walking and biking,” said Tiffany Jennings, a bike and pedestrian program manager for the Department of Public Works and Transportation.

The kids strolled the mock-up with Prince George’s County police officers. Those officers later led the children in taking the Vision Zero pledge, which includes promises to look left, right and then left again before crossing a street; use crosswalks when possible; be alert and focused on the road; and wear bright and reflective clothing.

Instructors stressed to the children to always be aware of everything around them when walking or biking.

“We don’t want anybody walking out into the street while they’re looking at their cellphone … nor do we want people following other people who are looking at their cellphones and as a group just walking out into the roadway,” said Ted Russell, of the Department of Parks and Recreation and a member of the Vision Zero biking and pedestrian safety committee.

Officials said they plan to set up at least three more traffic gardens in various parts of the county.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

