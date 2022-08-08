WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Hyattsville man guilty of sexually abusing stepdaughter

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

August 8, 2022, 3:24 PM

It took a jury just over 30 minutes to convict a Hyattsville man on all charges related to the sexual abuse of his stepdaughter.

Quinton Perry Sr., 62, was found guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a minor and of other related charges — including second-, third- and fourth-degree sex offenses. A conviction for sexual abuse of a minor alone carries a top-end sentence of 25 years behind bars.

Perry is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

The abuse occurred from 2011 to 2015, when the girl was between 8 and 12 years old, said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. The girl went to authorities when she was 14.

“We want to make sure that our victims of crime, especially our child victims of crime, know that it’s never too late to get justice,” Braveboy told reporters Monday.

Braveboy said that nationwide, one in four girls and one in 13 boys experience some form of child sexual abuse. In most cases — 91%, according to the statistics she cited — abusers are known to them.

“Unfortunately, our children are being abused by people who they know,” Braveboy said. “It’s tragic. It traumatizes not only the child but the entire family.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Chanel Jackson, who said the victim was 14 when she “couldn’t take the silence anymore, and decided to tell” someone. Jackson called the victim’s mom an “amazing parent that stepped up as soon as she found out.”

The case was indicted in 2019, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

“The young lady was able to testify with clarity, with conviction,” Jackson said, and she was able to tell the complete truth, leaving no question about her testimony on the stand.

“Sometimes it takes a while for people to feel comfortable enough to come forward,” said Braveboy. “The good thing is our laws allow you to come forward whenever you’re ready.”

She added that despite having the support staff and advocates available to help, too many victims elect not to come forward, whether it’s because they don’t want to relive the trauma or they fear no one will believe them.

“We want you to know that justice is possible,” said Braveboy.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

