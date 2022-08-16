Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say

Prince George's County police are looking for the killer of a UPS driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage.

Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a UPS driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage.

Police say the incident began shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

“Preliminarily, we believe this was a road rage incident. It appears the incident involved a minor fender bender where the decedent and the suspect had a vehicle collision. The decedent and the suspect pulled to the side to exchange information,” said James McCreary, a deputy police chief with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

“We do know that when they went to exchange information, the decedent was fired upon and struck and succumbed to his wounds.”

According to a separate police statement, officers responding to the scene found Koonce in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

The killing was one of five shooting deaths in the county last weekend, the tenth such death in a week and the second suspected road rage shooting in two days.

On Monday morning, a UPS driver was injured when he was shot in Suitland near the intersection of Terrace Drive and Silver Hill Road, just south of Suitland Parkway.

“This is just another tragic incident … We believe this also occurred because of a traffic infraction,” said PGPD Deputy Chief McCreary. “The UPS driver potentially cut off our suspect in this incident, and the suspect was angered … and fired into the UPS truck, striking our driver,”

Police say the other four fatal shootings from last weekend are believed to be non-random. In each of the 6 shootings, police are searching for the person responsible.

On Friday, Antonio Parker, Jr., 16, of Seat Pleasant, was found shot to death in a parking lot of a convenience store in the 6300 block of Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights, Md.

On Saturday, at around 2:25 a.m., officers found District resident Kavon Glover, 29, shot to death in the 12800 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro.

Not far from Friday night’s shooting scene, at around 1 a.m. Sunday, police found the body of LaDainain McMillian, 20, of Seat Pleasant, dead with gun wounds in the parking lot of a carry out in the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Also on Sunday, 21-year-old Tyren Spry of Cheltenham, Maryland, was found shot to death Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court in Upper Marlboro.

“The gun violence that took the lives of several individuals over the weekend, simply put, is devastating. It is heartbreaking to this community and loved ones of those lost senselessly to violence, said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy in a written statement.

“My office’s record is very clear, if you take someone’s life, you will not get away with it. You will be prosecuted, you will be held accountable and you will face severe consequences,” said Braveboy.

Approximate location of Sunday night’s fatal shooting:

