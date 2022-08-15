2 dead in separate Prince George’s Co. shootings

Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George's County Sunday night, police said.

Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said.

The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

Police say they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

We are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 10200 block of Twayblade Ct in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro pic.twitter.com/MBXSjhJRRa — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 15, 2022

The second shooting happened on Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills just after 9:30 p.m., police said.

Officers said they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

We are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Rd in Temple Hills. pic.twitter.com/YsHhKPDSsq — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 15, 2022

Anyone who can provide information about these shootings is asked to contact Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.