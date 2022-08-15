WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
2 dead in separate Prince George’s Co. shootings

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

August 15, 2022, 4:15 AM

Two men are dead following separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday night, police said.

The first shooting happened in Upper Marlboro on Twayblade Court, near the Mellwood Hills Community Park around 8 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

Police say they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The second shooting happened on Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills just after 9:30 p.m., police said.

Officers said they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone who can provide information about these shootings is asked to contact Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

