Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl

Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month.
Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
According to a news release, an autopsy determined the girl’s cause of death as blunt force trauma, and the case was investigated as a homicide. Detectives believe the child’s injuries occurred while in the care of her father 44-year-old Pradel Delinois, and her stepmother, 42-year-old Ornelie Charles.
They’ve both been charged with child abuse resulting in death, and neglect of a minor. Charles faces an additional second-degree assault charge.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Prince George’s County homicide unit at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.