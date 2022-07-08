Public asked to comment on plans for historic Harmony Hall in Prince George’s Co.

The National Park Service has finalized its vision for the possible future of the historic Harmony Hall site in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and they're looking for public input on the options.

South of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, across the river from George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate, Harmony Hall sits on Broad Creek.

“The site represents a complex social and physical history that is associated with Native American occupation, enslaved people, and the Civil Rights movement,” according to the Harmony Hall Development Concept Plan Executive Summary.

The federal government bought the park in 1966 and has never been developed or actively managed, nor had an interpretive plan in place.

Now, there are intentions for the space to help people connect with nature and see and learn about the past.

The plans may expand the park’s trail system and create a water access point to the Potomac River, stabilize historic ruins and create an informative garden and open space for picnicking and enjoying views.

You can see the property’s exact location on an interactive Park Service map.

The Harmony Hall Development Concept Plan will be presented live and virtually during a public meeting Thursday, July 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

You can click this link to join.

Audio for the meeting will be available via computer through the website link or by dialing 202-640-1187 (Conference ID: 399762936#). The meeting and presentation will be available for viewing after the meeting.

Until the park service plans for Harmony Hall are realized, there are other recreational opportunities in the immediate vicinity. Within a two-mile radius are a number of Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission parks, parkland, trails and recreation facilities.

Directly south of Harmony Hall, the Harmony Hall Regional Center houses an art gallery, concert hall, fitness room, meeting and multipurpose rooms, a preschool room and a playground.

The center offers programs for seniors and teenagers. Riverview Community Park, located farther south of Harmony Hall, includes a ball field, football/soccer field, basketball court, tennis courts, a picnic area, and a playground.

Also, the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail is an on-road bicycle route on Livingston Road adjacent to Harmony Hall, and bike lanes are planned for the trail north and south of Harmony Hall.