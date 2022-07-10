10 injured in Prince George’s Co. crash

Prince George's County police say that 10 people have been hospitalized after a crash near Temple Hills, Maryland.
Prince George’s County police say that 10 people have been hospitalized after a crash near Temple Hills, Maryland.
County fire officials said the two-car crash happened just before 8 p.m. along Beech Road.
Those involved in the collision are expected to survive the crash.
Police said they are still investigating the crash.
This is a developing story.
