10 injured in Prince George’s Co. crash

Prince George's County police say that 10 people have been hospitalized after a crash near Temple Hills, Maryland.

Listen now to WTOP News

Prince George’s County police say that 10 people have been hospitalized after a crash near Temple Hills, Maryland.

County fire officials said the two-car crash happened just before 8 p.m. along Beech Road.

Those involved in the collision are expected to survive the crash.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.