10 injured in Prince George’s Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com
Bryan Albin | balbin@wtop.com

July 9, 2022, 10:52 PM

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS officials at the scene of the crash in Temple Hills, Maryland. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire/EMS via Twitter)

Prince George’s County police say that 10 people have been hospitalized after a crash near Temple Hills, Maryland.

County fire officials said the two-car crash happened just before 8 p.m. along Beech Road.

Those involved in the collision are expected to survive the crash.

Police said they are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

