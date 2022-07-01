1 dead after dump truck-motorcycle crash in Capitol Heights

One person is dead after a crash in Capitol Heights, Maryland on Friday afternoon.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS units were called to a stretch of Md. 214/Central Avenue between Yost Place and Davey Street around 2 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

First responders arrived to find the dump truck on fire and leaking fuel at the intersection with Yacht Place. One person was killed in the crash, the fire department tweeted.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Central Avenue is closed both ways between Addison Road and Maryland Park Drive as of 4 p.m. for the ongoing crash investigation. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area: