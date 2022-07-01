RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead after dump…

1 dead after dump truck-motorcycle crash in Capitol Heights

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

July 15, 2022, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Prince George’s County police and firefighters respond to Central Avenue and Yacht Place for a crash. (Courtesy NBC4/Brad Freitas)

One person is dead after a crash in Capitol Heights, Maryland on Friday afternoon.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS units were called to a stretch of Md. 214/Central Avenue between Yost Place and Davey Street around 2 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

First responders arrived to find the dump truck on fire and leaking fuel at the intersection with Yacht Place. One person was killed in the crash, the fire department tweeted.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports Central Avenue is closed both ways between Addison Road and Maryland Park Drive as of 4 p.m. for the ongoing crash investigation. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area:

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up