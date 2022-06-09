VIDEO: Suspect sought for ‘disturbing’ assault on elderly man in Beltsville

A man in his 80s was brutally attacked last week in Beltsville and Prince George's County police want the public's help identifying the suspect.

Police said they were told June 2 about an assault in a residential parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road around 7:30 p.m.

In surveillance video police released Thursday, the suspect approaches the elderly man, punches him and repeatedly hits him after he’s fallen into nearby bushes.

After stomping on the elderly man, who suffered critical injuries and remains in the hospital, the suspect fled in a white pickup truck.

Police said it may have started because of a dispute over damage to the door of a car parked in the lot.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim, who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us,” Beltsville Division Commander Maj. Jason Fisher said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-937-0910.

Editor’s note: Some readers may find the video below upsetting.