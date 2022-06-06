RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine faces sexual violence, trafficking crisis | EU blames Russia for food crisis
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police reform bill in…

Police reform bill in Prince George’s Co. moves closer to a vote

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

June 6, 2022, 9:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It didn’t give police reform activists everything they wanted, and it didn’t pass unanimously. However, the Prince George’s County Council moved closer to finalizing police reform legislation required under Maryland law.

During its committee of the whole meeting on Monday, council members voted 10-1 in favor of the bill following some changes, pushing it closer to final passage.

A final vote by the full council itself is still on the agenda for its Tuesday meeting. However, county lawmakers still had questions about some provisions of the bill that they hoped the Attorney General’s office could provide answers to. The council may hold off on a final vote until they receive word from the AG’s office.

One of the main issues still being debated with the legislation is exactly who should serve on the police accountability board it creates — and what powers they should have.

Ahead of the roughly five-hour meeting in Largo on Monday, activists that included relatives of some killed by police officers, gathered outside the building to demand that “membership actually reflect the community” with the 11-member board appointed by the county council.

“What we don’t want to see is what we’ve seen already, and that’s power being centralized in the county executive and police chief’s hands,” said Yanet Amanuel with the ACLU of Maryland.

Advocates for police reform have asked for a more diverse board that reflects the various races, genders and sexual orientations in Prince George’s County. They have also asked for members with experience in mental health disorders, homelessness and substance abuse.

In the end, the council agreed with legislation that would have its body choose five of the members, while the county executive would get to choose the other five and the chair of the board, though only with council approval. In addition, a super majority of the council (8 of 11 members) can vote someone off the board.

Another significant demand from advocates was the prohibition of former law enforcement officers from serving on the board. They argued that police can’t police themselves and hold fellow officers accountable. That, too, was a bridge too far for some council members.

“It’s only one of 11 members of the board. It may give perspective to board members who may not be familiar with law enforcement,” said District 4 Council member Todd Turner. “I don’t think it’s determinative of any outcome as part of that process.

“I’m not sure why we’d want to conclude somebody, just because they have a law enforcement background, that they should not participate in the board itself,” he added.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up