Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man killed in Suitland shooting

Man killed in Suitland shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

June 20, 2022, 11:11 PM

A man is dead after being shot in Suitland, Maryland, Monday evening.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Regency Parkway near an apartment complex.

Officers in the area found a man outside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the shooting and haven’t identified a suspect.

Anyone with information can call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

