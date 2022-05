Two people died early Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Glenn Dale, Maryland, police say.

Listen now to WTOP News

Two people died early Saturday morning when a vehicle crashed and caught on fire in Glenn Dale, Maryland.

The crash happened in the 12200 block of Annapolis Road near Fairwood Parkway around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from Prince George’s County police.

The vehicle left the road, hit a pole and then caught fire.

Police are investigating why the vehicle crashed and have not identified the victims.

Below is a map of the area: