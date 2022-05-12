Prince George’s County recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces

The health department in Prince George’s County is recommending mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise.

“COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising in Prince George’s County and the state over the last six weeks,” the department said in a statement Thursday.

It issued the recommendation “out of an abundance of caution,” while transmission and hospitalizations in the county remain low, in hopes that the county doesn’t rise into what the CDC defines as medium transmission — 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents over any seven-day span.

Masks are still required in county public schools and libraries, as well as congregate health care settings, the health department said. Businesses can require masks if they want to.

You can check the county numbers on the health department’s website.