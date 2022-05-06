RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukrainian fighters refuse to surrender | US shares intel before Russian warship sank | Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees | 'Flowers in the rubble'
Prince George’s Co. police seek suspect after man shot, killed at stoplight

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 6, 2022, 5:58 PM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a man who was in his car at a Bowie intersection on Thursday.

Javon Washington, 33, of Glenn Dale, died in the shooting, according to a news release.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Prince George’s County patrol officers responded to a hospital for a report of a gunshot wound victim who had been driven there in a private vehicle.

While Washington’s car was sitting at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Annapolis Road, a black SUV pulled up and fired several shots, striking Washington, police said.

Washington was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online.

