Prince George’s Co. based organization offers mentorship, career counseling to nurses

Alita-Geri Carter is a pediatric nurse practitioner and Founder and CEO of On the Move Academy and The Commission for Health.

Nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to exit the profession after years of stress. One Prince George’s County organization is helping these nurses cope, offering career counseling and mentorship to professionals in the country’s most trusted job.

Carter says nurses who are at a crossroads need to ask the question, “do I need to leave the profession to come back to the profession?”

She also says there’s a big push to connect nurses to the proper resources to make an informed decision about their career, including mental health resources.

“It’s okay to talk to someone who is a subject matter professional in mental health,” Carter says.

That person can be a social worker, psychologist, psychiatrist or nurse practitioner certified in mental health, she says — adding that you should beware of choosing friends or family members.

Carter says she knows what it’s like to feel disillusioned about your career.

When she graduated from Bowie State University in 2009, she applied for 18 jobs as a registered nurse and only heard from two hospitals. She thought she was doing all the right things — being active in the community, volunteering, joining a sorority, having great references — but she wasn’t receiving any responses from prospective employers.

“Maybe I didn’t have good resume writing skills. Maybe I didn’t present myself as a well-rounded student during [an] interview,” Carter says in hindsight. “I didn’t have a cover letter. I didn’t have a headshot.”

Carter now helps healthcare professionals meet their career goals, saying there are nurses in agencies you’d never expect from the FBI to Congress to the White House.

The Commission For Health can be reached at their website www.commissionforhealth.com or by calling 240-630-1989.