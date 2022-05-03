Md. police chief suspended amid investigation

The police chief of a small city in Prince George's County has been suspended from his duties as the city investigates allegations of mismanagement.

Watch video from WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

The police chief of a small city in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been suspended from his duties as the city investigates allegations of mismanagement.

NBC Washington reports Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin has been suspended with pay.

The investigation follows a complaint about Martin’s management.

“Right now, we’re investigating his time in office, how he managed and personnel,” interim City Administrator Stanley Mosley told NBC Washington.

Martin has served as police chief in Seat Pleasant since 2016. The department has about two dozen officers for the city’s nearly 4,800 residents.

In 2020, Martin was the subject of a probe by the Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office over allegations he had someone else take a polygraph for him during a recertification test. That investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct.

Last fall, the longtime mayor of Seat Pleasant, Eugene Grant, was booted from office after missing too many city council meetings.