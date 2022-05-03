RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Strain on US weapons stockpile? | Death everywhere in Kharkiv | Civilians rescued from steel plant head for safety | Jill Biden meeting refugees
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Md. police chief suspended…

Md. police chief suspended amid investigation

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

May 3, 2022, 11:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Watch video from WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

The police chief of a small city in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been suspended from his duties as the city investigates allegations of mismanagement.

NBC Washington reports Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin has been suspended with pay.

The investigation follows a complaint about Martin’s management.

“Right now, we’re investigating his time in office, how he managed and personnel,” interim City Administrator Stanley Mosley told NBC Washington.

Martin has served as police chief in Seat Pleasant since 2016. The department has about two dozen officers for the city’s nearly 4,800 residents.

In 2020, Martin was the subject of a probe by the Maryland State Prosecutor’s Office over allegations he had someone else take a polygraph for him during a recertification test. That investigation found no evidence of criminal conduct.

Last fall, the longtime mayor of Seat Pleasant, Eugene Grant, was booted from office after missing too many city council meetings.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

April's TSP performance goes down almost across the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up