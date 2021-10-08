Controversial Prince George’s Co. mayor loses job after missing too many meetings, council says

Longtime Mayor Eugene W. Grant "forfeited" his office in Seat Pleasant after missing three consecutive regular meetings.

The mayor of a small city in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who has been embroiled in controversy in the past, is suddenly out of his post after he missed too many city council meetings, the council said in a statement Thursday evening.

Longtime Mayor Eugene W. Grant “forfeited” his office in Seat Pleasant after missing three consecutive regular meetings, the statement said. The council’s letter pointed to the city’s charter, which says the mayor cannot miss three regular meetings unless the absences are excused by the council.

“We thank Mayor Grant for his many years of service to the residents of our great city, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the council’s statement said.

The statement is unsigned but is on the letterhead of City Council President Shireka McCarthy.

On Twitter, Grant, who had been in officer for some 17 years and was re-elected to a four-year term in September 2020, tweeted, “Well, my time as Mayor has ended. It was a great pleasure serving our people. Thank you to the residents and citizens of Seat Pleasant for allowing me to serve.”

Last year, Grant was accused by a citizens group of misappropriating city funds and was stripped of power by the city council after a sexual harassment complaint was lodged against him by a former city employee.

Responding to critics on Twitter, Grant said independent investigators had “cleared” him of the allegations and that they were “false claims by political rivals.”

Grant had the backing of many residents but also attracted controversy.

In 2014, the council ordered him to vacate his city hall office over allegations he had been yelling at staffers. Grant, who said he did raise his voice but holds employees to high standards, called that decision a “travesty of justice.” Then he pitched a tent in front of the municipal building and began holding meetings there.

As mayor, Grant earned a part-time salary of $9,100.

Seat Pleasant is a city about 4,500 in Prince George’s County on the eastern border with D.C.