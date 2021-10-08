Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Controversial Prince George's Co.…

Controversial Prince George’s Co. mayor loses job after missing too many meetings, council says

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 11:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Eugene Grant (WTOP/Michelle Basch)
Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant was evicted from his office in 2014. He worked from a tent outside City Hall. (WTOP/Michelle Basch)

The mayor of a small city in Prince George’s County, Maryland, who has been embroiled in controversy in the past, is suddenly out of his post after he missed too many city council meetings, the council said in a statement Thursday evening.

Longtime Mayor Eugene W. Grant “forfeited” his office in Seat Pleasant after missing three consecutive regular meetings, the statement said. The council’s letter pointed to the city’s charter, which says the mayor cannot miss three regular meetings unless the absences are excused by the council.

“We thank Mayor Grant for his many years of service to the residents of our great city, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” the council’s statement said.

The statement is unsigned but is on the letterhead of City Council President Shireka McCarthy.

On Twitter, Grant, who had been in officer for some 17 years and was re-elected to a four-year term in September 2020, tweeted, “Well, my time as Mayor has ended. It was a great pleasure serving our people. Thank you to the residents and citizens of Seat Pleasant for allowing me to serve.”

Last year, Grant was accused by a citizens group of misappropriating city funds and was stripped of power by the city council after a sexual harassment complaint was lodged against him by a former city employee.

Responding to critics on Twitter, Grant said independent investigators had “cleared” him of the allegations and that they were “false claims by political rivals.”

Grant had the backing of many residents but also attracted controversy.

In 2014, the council ordered him to vacate his city hall office over allegations he had been yelling at staffers. Grant, who said he did raise his voice but holds employees to high standards, called that decision a “travesty of justice.” Then he pitched a tent in front of the municipal building and began holding meetings there.

mobilemayor1.jpg
Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant launches his mobile mayor’s office after being evicted from his city hall office. (WTOP/Andrew Mollenbeck)

As mayor, Grant earned a part-time salary of $9,100.

Seat Pleasant is a city about 4,500 in Prince George’s County on the eastern border with D.C.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up