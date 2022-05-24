Prince George’s Co. community steps up for 2 kids who lost parents in car crash

Family and friends of a Prince George's County couple who died in a car crash have come together to support the two teenage sons they left behind.

A Prince George’s County couple died in a fiery crash over the weekend when their vehicle struck a pole on Annapolis Road in Maryland.

Now, family and friends have come together to support the two teenage sons they left behind.

Charlene and Kyle Savage, who died in the crash, had two sons — a 17-year-old who will soon graduate high school and a 14-year-old set to enter high school.

Charlene’s sister Linda Hunter spoke with WTOP News partners at NBC Washington.

“The family’s hurting, but we just need peace that surpasses all understanding because we don’t know how this could be,” Hunter said.

A family friend began raising money for their son’s first year in college. The goal was to raise $40,000, but it has now reached more than $184,000.

“We want to continue to raise them and let them become the wonderful young men that their parents intended and that will happen,” Hunter said.

The couple both came from big families. Charlene was one of 12 siblings.

“The sisters get on a call every morning, and we’ve done this for the past 10 years. It’s just the bond we have,” Hunter said.

She added that the couple blended beautifully together: “Their love, it was so strong and so connected and so perfect for each other.”

Prince George’s County police are still investigating what caused their car to go off the road.

Watch video from WTOP News partners at NBC Washington.